"Faith to Believe": a powerful and utterly compelling discourse on the power, importance, and world-altering impact of faith. "Faith to Believe" is the creation of published author, Dr. Floyd Grant, a career Airman who served over twenty-seven years with the United States Air Force and ministered to deployed personnel in overseas locations. Dr. Grant is also the author of 'Unlocking the Principles of the Doctrine of Christ' and holds a BA and MA in biblical studies from Minnesota Graduate School of Theology as well as a doctorate of ministry degree.
Dr. Grant writes: "When God gives us a promise, transformation immediately starts shaping our future through the agent of change. Although we might encounter chaos and confusion along the way and, oftentimes, we cannot fully quantify the result that we desire to achieve, know that God's transformation process in us having faith to believe is still effectively taking place in our life to fulfill our purpose, hopes, and dreams."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Floyd Grant's new book is a potentially life-changing examination of the importance of having faith to believe in God.
Laden with spiritual nuggets of truth that can be purposefully applied and put into daily practice, and written in easily understandable language that conveys complex themes and insights with perfect clarity, Dr. Grant's book is one sure to inform, inspire, open eyes, and impact the lives of each and all of its readers in ways both positive and profound.
