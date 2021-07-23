MEADVILLE, Pa., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Taking on Goliath": a gripping and potent work that reveals the truth of a man's journey of faith. "Taking on Goliath" is the creation of published author, Dr. King Iyobosa William, who is a father, husband, and spiritual leader who loves to guide, empower, and motivate people to fulfill their God-given dream.
Author Dr. King Iyobosa William is recognized internationally as a change-maker and advocate of youth initiatives. He and his wife are dedicated to building lives and spreading the Gospel of Christ all over the world. As the founders of a nonprofit organization based in Arizona, they speak at churches, schools, and conferences around the world.
Dr. King Iyobosa William is also a psychologist and theologian who hosts mass evangelism events to win souls for the kingdom of God and discipleship training for the supernatural walk with God. Dr. King Iyobosa William is a man of prayer with a passion to raise five hundred Prayer Army Watchmen (PAW) in every nation.
Author Dr. King Iyobosa William writes, "Ultimately, when you know or realize a beautiful opportunity is about to shape your world, that would imply the appropriate time to press the reset button to maintain focus. To realize there are always people who would challenge your motives and ego or even question your level of confidence, as seen in David's three elder brothers. The world is full of different makes of people with so many distractions, dissimilarities, hate, envy, or ill feelings; and you are going to need to muscle up quickly in order to exhibit a winning attitude when crosschecked. David knew he must do more to convince the king that he was a warrior and that he was a hard worker, not lazy or idle, tough, and a good shepherd who was in charge of keeping his father's sheep. Thus, when he was called upon to be tested by the king, he was confident in his ability to withstand Goliath the Giant, and it's this same attitude with similar courage I expect to see in you moving forward."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. King Iyobosa William's new book shares the story of what happened to him and how he learned to trust in God.
View a synopsis of "Taking on Goliath" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Taking on Goliath" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Taking on Goliath", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
