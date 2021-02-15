MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mastering Transitions": an intelligent, actionable, and highly accessible guide to embracing change. "Mastering Transitions" is the creation of published author, Dr. Monique Flemings, a physical therapist, minister of the Gospel, international speaker, and educator.
Dr. Flemings writes: "Between the old place and the new place is a place called 'transition.' This foreign, uncomfortable, unfamiliar yet necessary place is a requirement for your journey. Get ready to gather tools and master your transition."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Monique Flemings' new book is an encouraging and inspirational guide that teaches readers how to make the very most out of life transitions of all shapes and sizes.
Flemings' book reveals how times of change offer unique windows of opportunity that force people to expose their hearts and seek God in an entirely new and invariably fruitful ways. Transitions can often feel unsettling and lead into entirely unchartered waters, and this guide provides a map with which those waters might be safely navigated as well as a wealth of insights and wisdom that give readers the confidence and reassurance required to embrace change as a fundamental step on the way to learning, healing, and flourishing.
