MEADVILLE, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Don't Defeat Your Purpose": a powerful and practical guide to receiving and delivering the word of God. "Don't Defeat Your Purpose" is the creation of published author, Dr. Shane Erxleben, who is currently employed by the Department of Defense Army Contractor as a material coordinator and serves as a licensed minister and a member of All Nations House of Prayer, Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Erxleben received a master's degree in biblical and theological studies from Trevecca Nazarene University and attained a doctorate in biblical preaching from Newburgh Theological Seminary, Newburgh, Indiana.
Erxleben writes: "In this book, the Spirit of God led me to give instruction and understanding of being called to preach. Without this critical understanding could very well lead someone to do more damage than good, thus defeating their purpose of the call. The book begins by bringing complete attention to the preacher themselves to recognize the call of the Lord and progress through his process to build character and faith. The biggest focus is devoted to receiving the God-given message for his people, utilizing proper exegetical study to the Word, applying proper homiletics, provide current application of the Word to bring relativity, and always keep Christ and the cross at the center of it all. The book finishes up by demonstrating the need for the preacher to move aside and allow the Holy Spirit and the anointing to bring spiritual change in the people. Even though this book was dedicated as a guide for the preacher, anyone that is Christian and desires a greater understanding of the Word can apply these concepts as well."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Shane Erxleben's new book is a comprehensive, authoritative guide that reveals how preachers might better serve their calling and more effectively instruct God's children to walk His path and live His word.
Immensely intelligent and original in its insights, this book awakens readers to ideas, practices, and perspectives all too readily ignored or overlooked in the past, while also calling upon them to look afresh at the means by which all Christians might forge a more authentic and faithful relationship to the Holy Spirit.
