"A Believer's Journey: Volume 1": a gripping and potent work that provides insight into the way that every day, each of us who has been chosen to live a life of Christ experiences visions, dreams, and spiritual events led by the Holy Spirit. "A Believer's Journey: Volume 1" is the creation of published author, Dr. Soretta Patton, an owner and managing broker for a Christian based company.
Author Dr. Soretta Patton writes, "It wasn't like I was disobedient or even mischievous in playing outside. I just worried about not being covered by Jesus. Once baptized, I was happy about being safe in God. I couldn't explain why it was such an urgency for my baptism to take place. I recall always being drawn to watch the movie 'The Kings of Kings' on Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. I never knew why I liked these movies, I just knew that when I watched them, I felt peaceful, and I knew I was being protected from what I did not know. The happiness in my family was devastated at the age of fifteen due to my sister being murdered by her husband. I didn't realize how the impact of her death would affect me."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Soretta Patton's new book dives into the way that Angels protect us and keep us safe even when an event may happen without our knowledge. The book describes how, through the Word of God, we are made whole and how, as believers, we have the power through Jesus Christ.
