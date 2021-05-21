MEADVILLE, Pa., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Food For Hezron": a potent exploration of the classic Bible story. "Food For Hezron" is the creation of published author, Duke Hammond, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and Marine veteran.
Duke writes, "'Food for Hezron' may seem more like a retelling of the story of Jacob's son Joseph while he was in Egypt. But God doesn't work the way we expect. What God did for Hezron wasn't for Hezron…it was for you. God cares about you more than you can imagine. And He has for a long long time. God knows your troubles. Some of you are struggling terribly. God knows. You are fully in His loving arms!
"'…but though our outward man perish, yet the inward man is renewed day by day. For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory; While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.' 2 Corinthians 4:16b – 18."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hammond's new book offers a new perspective on the lessons within the tale of Joseph.
With a wealth of biblical knowledge, Hammond guides readers with a gentle hand in hopes of encouraging a deeper relationship with God.
