RED LION, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- E. Dell Foor, a retiree from the Quaker Oats Company, where he put the crunch on Cap'n Crunch, has completed his new book "A Nose for A Nose": a lively tale for kids of all ages. He is an avid reader of all genres of books. He loves to write poetry and has written over three hundred poems. His hobbies include writing and everything that has to do with arts or crafts. He resides with his wife in Pennsylvania.
In Foor's tale, after discovering that his pal, Mr. Pelican doesn't have any nostrils, Sammy the Squirrel sets off to help Mr. Pelican find a new nose that has nostrils. Their quest leads through the farm, the woods, and eventually to a conclusion of acceptance and love for the differences that make everyone special.
Published by Page Publishing, Foor's colorful adventure introduces young readers to meet a cow, an elephant, and an owl; who help Sammy see that Mr. Pelican's nose is perfect just the way it is.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "A Nose for A Nose" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
