MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Land Of Sleep": a dreamy tale of bedtime. "The Land Of Sleep" is the creation of published author, Edna Buckle, a devoted wife, daughter, sister, and friend, but most importantly, loving mother.
Buckle shares, "The Land of Sleep is a place that we all go to every night. Learn more about the wonderful cities in this magical land!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edna Buckle's new book is an enjoyable story of the adventures that can occur in our dreams.
Pairing a delightful story with fun, exciting illustrations, Buckle's tale is certain to become a favorite of any young reader who has the opportunity to experience it.
View a synopsis of "The Land Of Sleep" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Land Of Sleep" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
