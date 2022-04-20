Recent release "All Odds are Against Me" from Page Publishing author Edna Taylor AKA Aisha Night is the powerful and thought-provoking story of a young boy who, without a father to guide him, turns to the streets and joins a gang to prove his manhood. Despite becoming involved with unsavory people, he manages to improve his life and work towards helping others like him.
POTTSTOWN, Pa., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edna Taylor AKA Aisha Night has completed her new book "All Odds are Against Me": a gripping and spellbinding tale of a young man's journey into the life of a gang member, the trouble he causes, and those that help him overcome his past.
Told from the perspective of the story's protagonist, Edna Taylor AKA Aisha Night begins her story, "Let's just say from the time I was born, the odds were against me. For one, my father happens to be a drug addict, someone that I really didn't think existed. I was the first boy that was conceived after three girls, so right there, I knew that I had a big part to play as being the man of the family. It wasn't easy, my mom was a single black woman that tried to raise us on her own, but there were just some things that she couldn't teach me, and that was how to become a man. Respect I had because Mom made sure we all are respectful; she didn't play any games when it came down to that.
"It wasn't easy trying to keep the stuff that I was into from Mom because frequently, she would ask me about things she heard from the streets, and when she did, I had to lie like none of it existed because it would cause too much conflict to myself and to my family because that's how gang members are, so no matter what, I just couldn't tell Mom to her face that I was a member of a gang. It could have broken her heart, that was one of the reasons that some nights I never came home because I had to do a lot of things that could have caused my life or me in prison for years just to hold up my part of being in the gang."
Published by Page Publishing, Edna Taylor AKA Aisha Night's incredible story will take readers on a journey of self-forgiveness and discovery, as the novel's protagonist realizes his true calling of becoming a mentor for children that grew up in homes like his. An intense story until the final moments, readers will be swept up in this powerful narrative that hits close to home for many families.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "All Odds are Against Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
