MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Lighthouse - El Faro": a charming story of community and faith. "The Lighthouse - El Faro" is the creation of published author, Edward Tooley, an accomplished author who has been featured in Chicken Soup for the Soul.
Tooley shares, "'It would take a miracle from God for this to happen,' thought Anamarie's mom. Anamarie had just told her that a brand-new learning center was going to be built in their small community.
Does God still perform miracles even today?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward Tooley's new book is an engaging tale of the hope a learning center brings to a group of young children.
Offering readers an opportunity to enjoy this story in both Spanish and English in one volume, Tooley hopes to encourage young readers to believe in miracles.
