MEADVILLE, Pa., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spirits, Ghosts, Demons Exposed": a gripping story of the metaphysical. "Spirits, Ghosts, Demons Exposed" is the creation of published author Elaina Mitchell, an inquisitive native of Michigan.

Mitchell writes, "Do not read this book if you are afraid to learn the truth. Remember, once you have learned the truth, there is no turning back. If you are not a believer and you read this book, you will become a believer. In this book you will read about some of my personal experiences and a few others in my life and their experiences. If this still is not convincing, then I've also added some biblical facts. The truth can be found in Ephesians 6:12. Churches—this is your wakeup call."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elaina Mitchell's new book offers a first-hand description of how the author's life has been affected by creatures commonly referred to as ghosts, shadow people, or demons.

The author offers a private look into her extensive experience with unearthly entities and the faith she leans on to overcome her darkest opponents.

View a synopsis of "Spirits, Ghosts, Demons Exposed" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Spirits, Ghosts, Demons Exposed" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

