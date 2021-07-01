MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mission Miracles and the Prayers of God's People": an informative guide to solitary and group prayer for the benefit of missionaries working around the world. "Mission Miracles and the Prayers of God's People" is the creation of published author Eleanor Fiol, a lifelong writer and graduate of Convent College who worked in South Asia with her husband, David, in the fields of education and church planting for over fifty years before their retirement. They have three grown children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren and live in Penney Farms, Florida.
The author writes, "Do you have difficulty knowing how to pray for the missionaries you support and have promised to uphold in prayer and/or for the missionaries your church supports? Do you feel that you can't pray for them if you haven't had news from them recently? Is it hard for your missions committee to motivate people to pray?
This book is designed to make interceding for the advance of the Gospel interesting. It reviews biographies of missionaries of the past, some well-known and some not so, to illustrate how to pray for those of the present. It presents common needs for prayer for not only people working in cultures not their own but for all of God's servants as they labor anywhere.
You will discover aspects of the missionary life that will remind you of your own struggles. You will gather insights as you see the hand of God working through ordinary people to accomplish His purposes. As you look back over long periods of time, you will better understand how God works all things together for the good of His people. You will marvel at how the Holy Spirit strengthened and used ordinary people like you and me to accomplish His purposes.
Prayer lists at the end of each chapter will apply to any of God's servants anywhere and may be useful for quick reference in your prayer life.
Use this book to organize a group by reading a chapter each meeting for discussion and prayer. Reference it for your private intercession. Or just read it for enjoyment and information as you would read any other book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eleanor Fiol's new book is an inspiring choice for readers interested in learning about and supporting the work of missionaries around the world.
"The missionaries whose stories are told in this book are from various backgrounds and denominations, but they have one goal in common. Their main desire is to see that the message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ is delivered to all nations. This Gospel, or good news, according to the Word of God, is that whosoever will repent of his sins and believe that Jesus Christ, the Son of God, came into the world to give His life to pay the penalty for his/her sins and rise from the dead will be saved. He/she will be made a new creation and will spend eternity with the Lord."
