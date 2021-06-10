MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Project Queen: A Christian Devotional for Divorce Recovery": a riveting story of finding oneself through faith. "Project Queen" is the creation of published author Elizabeth Ann Alexander, a mom of three who found her inner strength through her relationship with God.
After a very trying divorce left her feeling hopeless, battling depression, self-esteem issues, and anger, all while striving to be the best mother she could be, Elizabeth Ann Alexander turned to her faith. Through God's grace, love, and mercy she realized what was in her all along and had the faith to believe what God put in her beginning at her roots. Understanding and recognizing that God, not man, defines all women and that all are a work in progress was key for her spiritual journey to re-discovering her inner strength.
An excerpt from the book explains, "Through a long waiting period and prayer, Project Queen was birthed to speak God's grace, healing, promises, and love into women who find themselves in this situation. Ann believes every woman has a story, and through sharing, we heal one another. We can establish a queendom in His kingdom through fellowship with God and guidance through the Holy Spirit. She hopes her struggle and strength can help someone who has come out of a very tough situation to regain love and forgiveness for themselves. Ann has a deep passion for helping women know who they are in Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Ann Alexander's new book is an empowering and compelling, telling of self-discovery through belief in God's bigger plan.
Alexander writes, "Project Queen was built from pain into purpose. It speaks to your tired hurting heart and lets you draw close to God. The true way to healing and happiness is through a strong relationship with Christ and finding out who you are in God. Remember, God has you and what you went through is not new information to Him. He planned for your comeback. We are all projects in the making. Let's build your queendom in His kingdom!"
