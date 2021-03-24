MEADVILLE, Pa., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In Search of Honor": a gripping and powerful wartime tale about one man's quest for internal peace. Through family loss and chance meetings, Roger navigates war-torn Europe uncovering his own truth and destiny. "In Search of Honor" is the creation of published author, Elizabeth Roane, a retired nurse.
Roane writes, "In September 1939, life changed for everyone in England, and Roger Whitehead was no exception. Hours after war was declared with Germany, Roger's family erupted when he announced he had no intention of joining the military. Labeled a coward, he disappeared, leaving a short note and a postal box, where he could be contacted.
"Join Roger as he navigates through a world gone mad when, a stranger gives him a New Testament with the challenge to "find the Man behind the words." Enter the dark world of deceit and intrigue, suspicion and subterfuge, sabotage and subversion. Travel with Roger in his quest for truth and internal peace through love and loss. Discover how a secret love affair changes his life forever and how his search for honor reveals the Savior of the world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Roane's new book is the thrilling tale of a codebreaker tasked with discovering a dangerous mole undermining the critical work of radio operators located in England and abroad during World War Two.
Roane's tale is a tour de force that conveys a timeless and universal message about the capacity of love and truth to bring internal peace when all else is on the verge of collapse.
View a synopsis of "In Search of Honor" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "In Search of Honor" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "In Search of Honor," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing