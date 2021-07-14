MEADVILLE, Pa., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Long Goodbye": a heartfelt story of loss and self-discovery as a young woman is suddenly forced to navigate life without her twin. "The Long Goodbye" is the creation of published author Emily Evans, a twenty-four -year-old student studying Scriptwriting at Webster University in her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. She started writing at sixteen and has completed three other novels and several television pilot scripts. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, reading or writing a good book, and watching or writing a new TV show.
Allie Bryant and her identical twin sister Fiona are the best of friends. Although the girls are polar opposites at school, Fiona a popular athlete and Allie an introverted scholar, they have an unbreakable bond that no one outside of their own world could understand.
One terrible night, Fiona is stolen from Allie's life. Fate and poor choices cost Fiona the ultimate price. Allie is left alone to reenter the world without Fiona's support. Everything Allie thought she knew about herself, her parents, and her twin comes into question. When she discovers Fiona's hidden journal, Allie realizes that Fiona had hidden many secrets. She comes to the frightening realization that she didn't know Fiona nearly as well as she thought.
The mystery surrounding her sister's life and choices weighs heavily on Allie as she journeys through her grief. Her parents' struggle makes her own pain almost insurmountable, if it weren't for an unexpected friendship Allie finds with a young man. Shaun has found peace with a similar loss in his life and helps Allie find her way through the dark.
In spite of chaos and loss, Allie finds the value of family, friendship, and her own gifts. Following Allie through her first year without her sister, "The Long Goodbye" asks the question, how does one continue to live without the person they lived for?
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emily Evans's new book is a gripping novel that keeps the pages turning until the deeply satisfying conclusion.
View a synopsis of "The Long Goodbye" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Long Goodbye" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Long Goodbye", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing