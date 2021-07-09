MEADVILLE, Pa., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "La La Land: H.E.R. Timeless Astrology Reading": a candid exploration of her life with multilayered spiritual and astrological interpretations. "La La Land: H.E.R. Timeless Astrology Reading" is the creation of published author Erika Miller, a Texas native who left her career in medical billing and coding to pursue her passion for writing.

The author writes, "'La La Land' is an astrology-based book that helps guide a young woman on the path to self-discovery as she learns to connect with her higher self. It follows her as she learns to speak up for herself and begin to follow her intuition with the help from spirit guides, music, and God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erika Miller's new book is a fascinating glimpse of her life through an astrological lens.

View a synopsis of "La La Land: H.E.R. Timeless Astrology Reading" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "La La Land: H.E.R. Timeless Astrology Reading" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "La La Land: H.E.R. Timeless Astrology Reading", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

