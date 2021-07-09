MEADVILLE, Pa., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "La La Land: H.E.R. Timeless Astrology Reading": a candid exploration of her life with multilayered spiritual and astrological interpretations. "La La Land: H.E.R. Timeless Astrology Reading" is the creation of published author Erika Miller, a Texas native who left her career in medical billing and coding to pursue her passion for writing.
The author writes, "'La La Land' is an astrology-based book that helps guide a young woman on the path to self-discovery as she learns to connect with her higher self. It follows her as she learns to speak up for herself and begin to follow her intuition with the help from spirit guides, music, and God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erika Miller's new book is a fascinating glimpse of her life through an astrological lens.
