MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Purposeful": a powerful and gripping memoir about overcoming the greatest challenges life might lay in one's path. "Purposeful" is the creation of published author, Etse E. Oriakhi, a philanthropist, social activist, international speaker, leadership coach and the founder/president of Ziggy Bee Rose Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded with the express purpose of reaching children and families with diverse needs.
Oriakhi writes: "Life is a journey of winding turns—full of good times and bad times. Everyone experiences challenges and life's troubles. We often run away from pain and suffering and wish they were never a part of our lives. The author of this book, however, believes that there is a purpose for every pain and trouble that we suffer in this life and hence encourages that we embrace pain and learn from it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Etse E. Oriakhi's new book is that rare breed of memoir that educates and inspires in equal measures.
Recounting, with remarkable candor, the tale of one family's indescribable courage in the face of suffering, Oriakhi's book lays down a blueprint that reveals how the bereft, the broken-hearted, and the grief-stricken might come to understand the purpose of pain, to deal with life's inexorable uncertainty, and overcome life's greatest trials with the aid of unwavering faith in God's plan.
