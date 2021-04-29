MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tender Victories": an enthralling Christian novel. "Tender Victories" is the creation of published author, Faith Yvonne James, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who writes in honor of her dearest grandmother.
James shares, "This is a gripping novel from the start. Colin and her guard dog, Bosch, have found evidence to indicate someone has been in their beach house. Should Colin have listened to her family?
Colin hopes to be a godly example to a new acquaintance (Jessie), when conditions change things.
Colin returns to the beach house after surgery from a fall, and a young native boy appears at the door, hoping for a family.
Jacob, a distant neighbor (staying with his sister Amy), is fluent in Spanish; so Colin and Jessie make plans to ask him to dinner, hoping he can translate what Pedro is trying to tell them.
As the story unravels, they all fall in love with a young boy, Pedro, including Jacob's sister, Amy. They cannot find any relative to claim him. But now that a family in town wants to adopt him, how is Jacob going to fix this problem? He loves Pedro, a son he was unable to have.
What will Jessie do if her husband comes looking for her?
Meanwhile, the plot takes a sudden turn when the outside cottage wall caves in while Colin is in the shower.
The excitement is just beginning as God changes hearts, giving tender victories."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Faith Yvonne James' new book is an inspiring tale of love, faith, and the kindness of strangers.
Spinning a unique tale, James hopes to encourage readers to stand fast in their faith and enjoy the ride.
View a synopsis of "Tender Victories" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Tender Victories" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Tender Victories", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
