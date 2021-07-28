MEADVILLE, Pa., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Regions of Exordia": an action-packed drama for independent readers of all ages. "The Regions of Exordia" is the creation of published author Faye Summit, a world traveler and creative spirit with a degree in Psychology and Media Studies whose life is filled with film sets, production of TV commercials, casting roles, and writing short drama for radio.
"A race before man was created to bring lives into the worlds. Instead, they erringly created beings that flooded the worlds with terror and death.
The race of Elysian hoped to end the war between these formidable creations. Fortified realms were forged to bind them for their eternity in the Order of the Confinement, locking away their biggest mistake.
Then, the human race was created. Undeniably, we are bound in our physical world. But our ignorance of this confinement has destined ourselves into unescapable annihilation.
Kacey, a scion of the Elysian was born amongst us. She was lured to traverse into the realms, disrupted the Order. The Elysians' ancient defense system had been triggered; when the realignment happens everything will return to the beginning, to nothing. Will this be the end of mankind? And who is able to stop it?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Faye Summit's new book is an excellent choice for avid fantasy fiction readers.
View a synopsis of "The Regions of Exordia" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Regions of Exordia" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Regions of Exordia", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing