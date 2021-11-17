SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fred Keihn, the author of two previous "Duffy" novels, has completed his new book "Duffy's Trials": a gripping and enthralling story following Duffy, a detective for the Philadelphia Police Department, as he prepares to testify at a high-profile trial.
Published by Page Publishing, Fred Keihn's exciting tale focuses on Duffy as his relationship with the Philadelphia Police Department is brought into question by the defense. Meanwhile, Duffy must plan his upcoming wedding with his fiancée Anne and juggle a new position at the Keane Foundation.
The third installment in the life of Keihn's series based around Duffy, "Duffy's Trials" can be read as a standalone story that any reader can pick up. Dripping with danger and drama, readers will be enraptured with each turn of the page, excited to learn what comes next.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Duffy's Trials" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
