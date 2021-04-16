MEADVILLE, Pa., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dear Child of God": a heartwarming devotional for children. "Dear Child of God" is the creation of published author, Gaby DeGroat, a devoted Christian who hopes to inspire children in their faith.

"Don't let anyone put you down because you are young, but set an example for believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity." (Timothy 4:12)

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, DeGroat's new book is a call to every little one who seeks the pure love of Christ.

With lyrical content and enchanting illustrations, this tale is sure to become a favorite for children everywhere. Pairing Scripture with melodic writing, DeGroat provides a sweet narrative for parents and children to enjoy together.

View a synopsis of "Dear Child of God" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Dear Child of God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Dear Child of God", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

