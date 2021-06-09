MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Brighten Your Leadership Light": a straightforward approach to leadership skills. "Brighten Your Leadership Light" is the creation of published author, Gary Hassenstab, a loving husband and father who has worked in a variety of leadership roles within the technology field.
Hassenstab shares, "Leadership is an action. Leadership is an action intended to provide clarity and direction to an organization. People could especially use more clarity these days. People need their leaders to be a guiding light to help them and their organizations succeed.
This book uses the wisdoms found throughout the Bible, along with the guidance of wise and successful leaders from over the centuries to build a mindset for effective leadership actions for our times. This book is not another academic review on the values of an effective leader. This book is really a workbook, a set of guided and deliberate exercises, for the reader to reflect on their actions and understand the values they are truly communicating to their organizations, and then connecting those values to the need to have highly engaged teams to get great results. This book will be asking you some powerful and maybe uncomfortable questions to build your understanding of you. In the process, you will create your own self-development journey with tangible action items. You can become your own coach or use this new knowledge of yourself with your own mentors. Learn from yourself by first being honest with yourself. Brighten your leadership light.
Each chapter will present a key personal value for a leader to be a steward and a guiding light to lead their teams to great results and high degrees of personal engagement in the success of the organization. Each chapter will be sprinkled with biblical teachings and words from men and women across the ages to guide you. Each chapter will move you from the role of a passive reader to that of a leader now actively engaged in understanding themselves and building an action plan to build effective habits to lead their teams with the right values. The reader will not just read about effective leadership concepts but be guided on how to put the concepts into practice.
Are you ready to stretch yourself, to challenge your own status quo, to uncover your actions that might not be getting the results you intend then commit to yourself to grow your leadership light to guide your teams to success?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gary Hassenstab's new book is an encouraging, faith-based approach to developing successful, fulfilling leadership habits.
Pairing traditional training with knowledge gained from a lifetime in the field, Hassenstab hopes to encourage future leaders through this articulate narrative of successful leadership practices.
