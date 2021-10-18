MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What If We Are All Wrong About Heaven": a detailed discourse. "What If We Are All Wrong About Heaven" is the creation of published author, George Anderson, a talented octogenarian who happens to also be a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Anderson shares, "A few very special verses:
In the beginning God created the Heavens and the Earth.
And the Lord formed man of the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man become a living soul.
And from the rib, which the Lord God had taken from the man, made he a woman and brought her unto the man.
Therefore shall a man leave his father and his mother and shall cleave unto his wife; and they shall be one flesh.
You will find the child wrapped in swaddling clothes and laying in a manger.
Jesus wept.
It is finished.
Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Everything else written in the Holy Bible is simply just explanation.
I baptize thee in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Ghost.
Be thou faithful unto death and I will give thee a crown of life.
This is my body and blood which is shed for you for the remission of sins.
Ashes to ashes and dust to dust.
Today thou shall be with Me in Paradise."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George Anderson's new book is a thought-provoking examination of the key players, locations, and happenings as detailed in the Bible.
In hopes of encouraging readers to examine their faith, Anderson humbly offers his meticulously detailed discussion for readers' consideration.
View a synopsis of "What If We Are All Wrong About Heaven" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "What If We Are All Wrong About Heaven" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What If We Are All Wrong About Heaven", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing