NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN BERKS AND CENTRAL LEHIGH COUNTIES... At 1059 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. The heaviest rain has ended, but runoff will continue to pose a threat for flooding. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Kutztown, Topton, Lyons, Claussville, and Schnecksville. This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 41 and 49. Northeast Extension between mile markers 62 and 63. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED