MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Everyday Saints": a celebration of memorable people he encountered during a half century of ministry. "Everyday Saints" is the creation of published author George Ault, a pastor who is now retired after 46 years of ministry serving in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Arizona in addition to the previous 24 years serving as a chaplain in the US Army Reserves, from which he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. George and his wife, Claudia, recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. They have one son, Larry, who is married to Gina, and three grandsons: Michael, Nathan and Andrew.
Over the course of fifty years of pastoral ministry, thousands of people crossed the path of Dr. George Ault. Most of these were ordinary people he recognized as exuding special gifts of courage, faith, love, joy and hope. Dr. Ault thinks of these people as "everyday saints," not because they were perfect, but because of their simple gifts and their willingness to share themselves with the world in which they lived.
In a world that immerses us in the lives of the stars, George Ault celebrates the common person. These are men and women who will not make the headlines, but live their lives with quiet nobility. And in doing so, they become exceptional, leaving their mark for the rest of us to contemplate.
Most of the everyday saints in this book are no longer with us. However, they are still vibrantly alive in Ault's memory. These everyday saints were his teachers in the trenches of life as he learned about loving and caring for others by their example. How he developed and grew was as a direct result of these kinds of amazing people who crossed his path.
Sharing in the lives of these everyday saints and experiencing what they demonstrated with their lives was a blessing for Ault. These everyday saints continue to bless all who peer over the pages of this book. Even a small glimpse of these everyday saints will cause anyone to marvel and believe in the potential to become a better person.
Look around. Everyday saints are everywhere.
George Ault's new book is a heartwarming and inspiring book for readers of all ages.
"But the real power in this book is not solely in the stories and the restoration of belief in humankind. It is in the expectation that such stories, like that beloved hymn, might inspire in the reader a belief that she, too, is a saint. In her can be found the likelihood that one single act can change a life for the better—not through some grand or miraculous, noble, or extraordinary effort. But with a smile, a prayer, a gift, an apology, a serendipity that was spontaneous and that communicated to the recipient that they mattered.
I know George Ault well. What he fails to mention in this book is that there are many, myself included, who would add him to the book we would write about the saints we have met along the way. What you have here is not just a remarkable collection of stories that will inspire and remind you that human beings are God's hands and feet. What you really have here is a declaration that there is power in seeing the goodness that surrounds us."
-Rev. Dr. John C. Dorhauer, General Minister and President, United Church of Christ
