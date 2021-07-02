MEADVILLE, Pa., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Inspirations from God: You Are Never Alone with God in Your Life": an engaging book of verse exploring myriad facets of the human experience. "Inspirations from God: You Are Never Alone with God in Your Life" is the creation of published author George Cleary, who served in the US Army for twenty-four years and retired as a sergeant major. After retiring from the military, the author went on to retire from local Atlanta, Georgia, law enforcement. The author continued working in the federal government and retired as a special agent manager with the Federal Aviation Administration.
The author shares, "The title of the book, 'Inspirations from God', has always been and continues to be my inspiration in my life. God has guided me in my life with my wife of fifty-four years of marriage, in the military, and my law enforcement careers. The verses in this book reflect what I believe are insights of what I believe in and were guided by inspiration of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George Cleary's new book is a thoughtful work for inspiration and contemplation for readers in all stations of life.
