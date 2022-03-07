APOLLO, Pa., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- George Landi, who was born in Whitehall, Pennsylvania, has completed his new book "A Thought for the Day": a meaningful collection of quotes designed to bring peace and clarity to those on the journey of recovery.
Author George Landi introduces his work, writing, "A Thought for the Day is a recovery-based book of motivational and inspirational quotes and sayings. It is the my hope that the reader would pick out a quote and try to apply it to his or her day. In the following pages, you will read some of the most motivational and inspirational quotes and sayings by some of the most brilliant and talented minds of our time—names such as Albert Einstein, John Lennon, Steve Martin, and many more."
Published by Page Publishing, George Landi's impactful work shares the wisdom the author gained through his own journey as a recovering drug addict with a clean date of July 19, 1979.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A Thought for the Day" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing