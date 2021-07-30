MEADVILLE, Pa., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Poems by Gerald": a gripping and potent collection of poetry that describes various experiences of the author. "Poems by Gerald" is the creation of published author, Gerald Hatley, who was born in Guntersville, Alabama, and graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in optometry.
Author Gerald Hatley discusses his work, writing, "My life has been so blessed with joy and happiness thanks to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I have wanted to give back something that might bring joy to others and leave a lasting testament to my family and friends. Not possessing exceptional talent, I struggled with how I could accomplish my desire. God came to my aid and provided me with the ability to put thoughts into poems, which many of my friends found with favor, and at their encouragement, I decided to put into this book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerald Hatley's new work includes poems such as "My Place Called Home," "The Seasons of Life," "Holiday Wish to a Friend," "A Political Point of View," "The Pendulum of Life," "In Honor of Two Great Men," and more.
Guided by his faith, author Gerald Hatley uses poetry to convey strong feelings and sentiments. The poems in the collection describe the emotional memories and thoughts of the author in striking detail.
