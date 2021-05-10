MEADVILLE, Pa., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Am Cuddles": a charming children's tale. "I Am Cuddles" is the creation of published author, Grace Prioux, a first-time author who is nine years old.
Prioux writes, "Have you ever wanted a pet? WANTing a pet is the easy part! Convincing your parents is sometimes a little tricky! Doing chores all summer Grace had earned money to buy her very own sweet, cuddly, baby guinea pig. Her parents said YES and now, she finally has her. Now, you get to see just what it's like having one. Who knows, maybe you'll want to adopt one for yourself.
Let the adventures begin. Cuddles is a guinea pig entering a new home. Will she like it? Are there dangers? What will her new owner be like?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grace Prioux's new book invites readers to experience the excitement of welcoming a new pet into the home.
With an engaging story and sweet illustrations, young readers everywhere will be excited to meet Cuddles and share in the adventure of joining a family.
View a synopsis of "I Am Cuddles" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "I Am Cuddles" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "I Am Cuddles", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
