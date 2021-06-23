MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "C.J. and the Mean Kid": an important lesson and enjoyable tale. "C.J. and the Mean Kid" is the creation of published author, Gramma Kay, a registered nurse and grandmother who enjoys swimming, reading, and gardening.
Gramma Kay shares, "C.J. and the Mean Kid brings to life the internal pain and struggle of being the object of a bully. But more than that, it shows that we all have the potential for both good and bad choices, for hurtful or kind behavior. Understanding our emotions, thinking about our actions, and exercising self-control are essential throughout our lives. We might as well start practicing these skills on the school playground. God is the best source of both help and inspiration during tough times. C.J. learns that he is not defined by a mean kid. The mean kid learns that cooperation is more fun than bullying. The whole school learns that we all can be better people."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gramma Kay's new book is a powerful message of the importance of teaching our children to be kind, thoughtful individuals.
From learning to standup for ourselves to learning how to cooperate with others, this tale offers parents, guardians, or teachers a good opportunity to discuss the very real problem of bullying.
