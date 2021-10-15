MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Trials. Triumph & The Victory": an inspiring autobiography. "Trials. Triumph & The Victory" is the creation of published author, Gregory Austin Glaude, a loving husband, recovered addict, and cancer survivor.
Trials, Triumph, and Victory is an amazing walk through the life of Gregory Austin Glaude who started smoking cigarettes and doing drugs at age fourteen. This is his testimony of how Jesus Christ saved his life after several near-death experiences, from car and motorcycle accidents to encounters with people who wanted to rob him, and finally, his battle with cancer. Gregory overcame every addiction through prayer, Bible study, and surrendering to the Lord, Jesus Christ alone, without the help of other drugs or going to any rehabilitation facilities. Now, his mission is to Preach The Gospel of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and His soon return. Be ye ready
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gregory Austin Glaude's new book is an articulate examination of the highs and lows of life.
Beginning with the formative years, this tale invites readers to experience the author's wide range of spiritual moments in hopes of encouraging others to keep the faith and persevere in God's name.
View a synopsis of "Trials. Triumph & The Victory" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Trials. Triumph & The Victory" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Trials. Triumph & The Victory", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing