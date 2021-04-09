MEADVILLE, Pa., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Heavenly Assignment": a wise and potentially life-changing tale about heeding God's messages and maintaining hope throughout all of life's trials and tribulations. "Heavenly Assignment" is the creation of published author, Gwen Marie Johnson, a.k.a. A. B. Liever, a practicing dental hygienist who graduated cum laude on a Regent's Scholarship from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene.
The author writes: "This is a simple book with a very life-changing message. It will transform your life and provide you with the keys to true happiness. A Chinese proverb says, 'A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.' Begin yours now."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gwen Marie Johnson, a.k.a. A. B. Liever's new book is a unique and inspiring memoir written by the survivor of a near-death experience, who here both shares the lessons of that experience and invites readers to join in giving thanks for each of life's blessings.
View a synopsis of "Heavenly Assignment" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Heavenly Assignment" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Heavenly Assignment", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing