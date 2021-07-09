MEADVILLE, Pa., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Max and Sunny": an uplifting story with a warmhearted message for young readers. "Max and Sunny" is the creation of published author H.B. Spencer, a South Korea-born Math and English teacher who became an American citizen in 1984. She has self- published several books of poetry and essays for adults. Max and Sunny, however, is her very first children's book.

The author writes, "I respect you because…you were created by God.

I appreciate you…for the gifts God has given you.

I love you because…God loved me first.

In a world where so many do not feel respected, appreciated, or loved, it is important to know the truth—you are loved."

For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.

—John 3:16 (NKJV)

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, H.B. Spencer's new book is a delightful addition to any children's library.

View a synopsis of "Max and Sunny" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Max and Sunny" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Max and Sunny", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.