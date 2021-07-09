MEADVILLE, Pa., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Max and Sunny": an uplifting story with a warmhearted message for young readers. "Max and Sunny" is the creation of published author H.B. Spencer, a South Korea-born Math and English teacher who became an American citizen in 1984. She has self- published several books of poetry and essays for adults. Max and Sunny, however, is her very first children's book.
The author writes, "I respect you because…you were created by God.
I appreciate you…for the gifts God has given you.
I love you because…God loved me first.
In a world where so many do not feel respected, appreciated, or loved, it is important to know the truth—you are loved."
For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.
—John 3:16 (NKJV)
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, H.B. Spencer's new book is a delightful addition to any children's library.
