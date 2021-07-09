MEADVILLE, Pa., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Knew You Would, I Knew You Could": is a heartwarming story about families and the joy of watching little ones grow and achieve. "I Knew You Would, I Knew You Could" is the creation of published author, Hannah Manning, a mother of three from the beautiful state of Maine. Her children inspired this book, with all the milestones that come with age and the growing process. As a parent, she knows that every child grows at their own pace, but there never is a doubt that they will attain it. She hopes that this will be an encouragement to all children in the season that they're in that anything is possible.
"From the moment you were born, you were meant to do great things! Let's explore those milestones together," Manning writes.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Manning's new book includes beautiful, full-page illustrations that will inspire children of all ages to strive to achieve their goals. This book celebrates all the small joys and victories of everyday life that come from watching children grow and strive to do their best.
View a synopsis of "I Knew You Could, I Knew You Would" on YouTube.
