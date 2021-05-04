MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "On the Way to the Outhouse": a sweet tale of overcoming our fears. "On the Way to the Outhouse" is the creation of published author, Hannah Rowland, a long-time resident of Alaska and devoted young mother.
Hannah writes, "Robert and his family are going camping in the mountains by a lake. Robert was told that he is old enough to go to the outhouse on his own at night, but he doesn't want to. He is afraid that something scary will happen on his way to the outhouse in the middle of the night. Will he be able to persuade his parents to go with him? Will he be able to overcome his fears? What happens on his way to the outhouse? Filled with fun rhymes and great biblical life application, find out how God helps Robert overcome his fears. Enjoy this book with your babies, toddlers, and young readers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rowland's new book will delight young readers with its clever tale and charming illustrations.
What will we encounter on our first trip alone to the outhouse? Could it be a moose or dragon? Read along and enjoy this lighthearted tale of courage in the face of the unknown.
