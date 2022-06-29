Recent release "The White Apache and His Blood Brother: A Charming Story about Their Thrilling Adventures and Exciting Love Stories" from Page Publishing author Harry Colmer centers around two seven-year-old boys living on an Apache reservation during the 1920s. The compelling novel follows their lives as they grow up during this pivotal time in history.
TEMECULA, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harry Colmer, who was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1930 and moved to Beverly Hills in October 1941, has completed his new book "The White Apache and His Blood Brother: A Charming Story about Their Thrilling Adventures and Exciting Love Stories": a riveting and entertaining story that introduces Hank and Cord, two young boys living on an Apache reservation in the 1920s.
Hank is 100% Apache all the way. Cord is an orphaned white boy whose parents were killed in an automobile accident on a reservation road. He was adopted by chief Jack Silver Eyes, Hank's father. The boys become blood brothers. Cord wants to learn his genealogy. He learns of many exciting people in his bloodline.
The Second World War interrupts their schooling, so they join the Marine Corps as second lieutenants on the bloody frontlines of the Pacific Islands, Iwo Jima, Guadalcanal, etc. They both get wounded on Guadalcanal, transferred to the Mercy ship, docked at Quamaya Island. They cause quite a stir there, improving many miserable lives.
The war ends. They split from Quamaya, and returning home, they become very successful businessmen, bringing their tribes into the 20th century. Hank gets married.
The next fifty chapters are more exciting as Hank and Cord establish a Club for extremely rich millionaires looking for a way to help the world's impoverished peoples. These two men solve the problem for these philanthropists who want to share their fortunes.
Harry Colmer is a 91-year-old former Marine Corps Tanker during the Korean War 1951-1952. As a 90mm tank gunner, he saw much combat from "Mouse Trap," providing cover for the Korean Marines, 38th Parallel, on top of a mountain in 56 degrees below zero weather. He lived through it all for a year; he knows what it is like. His book is fiction about World War Two, not the battles. The book is a tribute to all those who serve us in need. Semper Fidelis.
Published by Page Publishing, Harry Colmer's engrossing tale is an exciting adventure ending in Cord's marriage. It is full of love and sex on the land, sea, and air.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The White Apache and His Blood Brother: A Charming Story about Their Thrilling Adventures and Exciting Love Stories" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
