MEADVILLE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Where Butterflies Sleep": a lighthearted tale sure to become a bedtime favorite for young readers. "Where Butterflies Sleep" is the creation of published author Heidi Diffenderfer, a married mother of two energetic children and a third on the way who lives in Pennsylvania, where she enjoys writing poetry, baking, reading, and spending quality time with family and friends.
Have you ever wondered where butterflies sleep? The author happened to wonder that one day, and this book is the result. Butterflies actually find some shelter, such as under a leaf, in grass or rock crevices, or some other suitable place to sleep. Where do you think butterflies might sleep? Why don't you read and see what the author imagined and perhaps your child's imagination will take flight, too.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Heidi Diffenderfer's new book is a delightful addition to any children's library.
