MEADVILLE, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bently the Bully": a sweet tale of kindness. "Bently the Bully" is the creation of published author, Holly Mazzochi, a loving wife, daughter, and enthusiastic creator.
Mazzochi shares, "The cool, crisp days of autumn are finally here! Kids around the neighborhood are excited to swing, slide, and climb at their favorite playground. That is, until Bently shows up. He is ready to pull some hair, blacken some eyes, and break some bones. The sound of his footsteps, thump, thump, thump, sends children scattering in all directions for a spot to hide. No one is safe. Until one day, a brave boy named Harvey finds the courage to stand up to Bently. Little Harvey wants to make a big change in how his friends are being treated. What will Bently do? Will Bently show an apologetic heart? Will Harvey and his friends be able to forgive?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Holly Mazzochi's new book encourages children to use their words and confront bullies who may be acting out as a cry for help.
With an upbeat writing style and charming illustrations, this tale is sure to delight the little ones in your life.
View a synopsis of "Bently the Bully" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Bently the Bully" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Bently the Bully", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
