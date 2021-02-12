PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Howard Hill, a military veteran, retired correctional officer, a former background actor, and a lifetime weightlifter; has completed his new book "Imagine": an excellent exposition from an American historian as he talks about the current condition of the nation and gives strong points on how everyone can avoid catastrophic conflicts as we follow the national course.
Hill writes, "This book is based on our country's current state of affairs. It is also based on the known fact that in some cases history may and can repeat itself—that is if we are not careful. But in our case, at this moment in time, such a mistake may still be avoided."
Published by Page Publishing, Howard Hill's brilliant manuscript is a wake-up call to the people to start fighting for the nation. The author stresses in this novel how America's last great hope is the citizens.
With this, readers will get a clear understanding as to how this nation can be better than it is now.
Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase"Imagine" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
