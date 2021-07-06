MEADVILLE, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Breath for Dry Bones: A Journey from Death to Life": a gripping and poignant literary debut. "Breath for Dry Bones: A Journey from Death to Life" is the creation of published author J.C. Followell, a full-time mother of seven who enjoys homemaking, camping, and hiking.
Amy had always questioned life. What was her purpose? What was love? Why did life seem so painful and unfair? She couldn't escape the emptiness she felt deep within her or the seemingly never-ending circle of troubling circumstances she found herself in. What compelled her to do the things she did, causing her to further question why she was even here at all?
"Breath for Dry Bones" is an amazing journey through the life of Amy. From her first cry to her death and her miraculous rebirth, she discovers what life is really all about.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J.C. Followell's new book is a riveting memoir of her long journey toward empowerment and self discovery.
