MEADVILLE, Pa., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Lies" is a gripping and potent work that follows the journey of Holden Jeffries. "The Lies" is the creation of published author, J. Michael Koppen, whose career as a pharmacist and executive coach has spanned five decades.
Author J. Michael Koppen writes, "Much of the sixties had been a blur for Jack. Much of life had been a blur for Jack. The drugs and booze, the days that blended into nights and the years that blended into decades all had left their signature on his life. Again, he was contemplating death… As if it would matter. He knew the truth, and that's probably what hurt the worst. He didn't really exist as the world defined it. He was six-foot-four, weighed about 230. He was fifty-three years old and nearly all his life he had hated everything. Nobody had ever given him anything. He had to take what he wanted. He had always been strong and tough enough to survive. Now the thought of another winter was debilitating. Summers were no picnic, but the winters in Minnesota seemed to last a lifetime. He had no one. He had no expectations of change. He stared down at his boots—cowboy boots—the only thing he ever bought new…even they looked like they needed a change. He took off his cap and adjusted the bill. He could smell his greasy hair and filthy clothes. As if he gave a rip…as if anyone did. He could smell the cheap vodka he had spilled when he dozed off. Dozed off…he fell asleep like some old man, his chair propped against the wall in this hellhole. He was pathetic. Everybody had seen it for years…now he knew too. Jack had been stepped over by most of the people in downtown Minneapolis. The truth was…they were right…he wasn't worth stopping for…not worth noticing. His finger pressed harder on the trigger. This would be quick. All the pain would be over soon. He closed his eyes waiting."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Michael Koppen's new book reveals that "redemption" often centers less on religion and more on what is true.
