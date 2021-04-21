MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Resurrecting Fledgling: The Lazarus Project In the Shadow of San Petra": a potent Christian medical drama. "Resurrecting Fledgling: The Lazarus Project In the Shadow of San Petra" is the creation of published author, Jack Weitzel, a retired general surgeon and devoted family man.
"This is a story of healing set in the context of a wealthy philanthropist who gathers a dedicated group of Christian faithful to resurrect a dying town by creating a high quality medical center. It is more than the challenges, labor and sacrifice required by this ambitious ten year project. We enter the lives of multiple citizens from this poor and medically underserved area. The rich ebb and flow of their hardships, disappointments, and redemptions is the real meat of the story. Humans, of course, are God's creations, so the reader also finds joy, along with the satisfaction of seeing a main character's hatred and quest for revenge quelled by compassion, reconciliation and love. 1 Corinthians 13:13.
— Bill E. Barry MD
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Weitzel's new book opens to tragedy and takes readers on a rollercoaster ride of healing and growth.
With a strong basis in both Christian theology and medical practices, Weitzel is a unique voice with his first-ever fiction that will have readers on the edge of their seats.
