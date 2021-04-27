MEADVILLE, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Blood Is Thicker Than Water": a gripping tale of choices. "Blood Is Thicker Than Water" is the creation of published author, Jackie Glanton, MBA, a graduate of Loyola and Roosevelt universities, advocate for women, and loving wife.
Glanton shares, "Blood Is Thicker Than Water is a modern take on the age-old dilemma faced by many heroes and heroines throughout the ages—when faced with the life-and-death choice of family you're born to versus family you choose, what's your decision? Lisa is a happily married African American woman whose dysfunctional family creates constant upheaval, which culminates in their pressure on her to save the life of her drug-addicted brother instead of her loving husband who happens to be Caucasian. Lisa fled her childhood home and the extraordinary contempt that her mother Joyce has for her. Lisa's husband makes a convincing argument, that her choice should be clear. Her decision might also heal the mother-daughter relationship that Lisa has been longing for since childhood."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Glanton's new book is an eloquent novel of the family dynamic.
This thought-provoking fiction is certain to catch reader's attention as they step into the world of Lisa Drayton, a young professional trying to overcome a dark family history and build a life of peace, faith, and joy.
View a synopsis of "Blood Is Thicker Than Water" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Blood Is Thicker Than Water" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Blood Is Thicker Than Water", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing