MEADVILLE, Pa., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Tree That Sneezed": a delightful juvenile fiction. "The Tree That Sneezed" is the creation of published author, Jacquelyn McKenzie, a resident of Savannah, Georgia who formerly worked as a radio news reporter and talk-show host.
McKenzie shares, "Macey has always liked books. The library is her favorite place to visit; after all, the books are there. She reads a lot, and her weekly trips to her favorite place is always exciting for her.
There is a moss-covered Southern live oak growing in front of the library. Macey likes the tree so much she named her Molly. Molly likes Macey so much one day she sneezes, and it sets off the beginning of an amazing talking friendship between a ten-year-old little girl and a one-hundred-year-old tree."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacquelyn McKenzie's new book is a sweet tale of an improbable pair and the way they get to know each other.
With an entertaining narrative and delightfully colorful illustrations, young readers will be engaged with the sweet story within as they learn about what it is like to be a tree.
