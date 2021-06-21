MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God over Hustle: Finding Success in a happily married wife and mom of three Network Marketing God's Way": a 365-day guide to positivity and spiritual wholeness in the business world. "God over Hustle: Finding Success in Network Marketing God's Way" is the creation of published author Jaime Wieland, a happily married wife and mom of three and the founder and CEO of Ezekiel's Garden, an organization supporting emotional, spiritual, and physical wellness in her home state of Pennsylvania.
Are you searching for ways to make your days mean something? Do you want your time and effort at work to mean more than simply earning a paycheck? Can you imagine having the confidence to share what's working in your life to positively change the lives of others using God's instructions?
Jaime gives us a daily step-by-step guide to creating a successful network marketing business based on biblical principles. She has taken the ugly out of business and renewed it with a refreshing sweetness that will revive not only your business but also your soul.
In this book you'll learn how to do the following:
- Successfully run your own multilevel network marketing company with integrity and honor
- Use the products that have changed your life as tools to witness to His kingdom
- Daily create the habits that will transform your business into a success using God's Word
You only get this one life. You get to choose how you spend it, what you spend your time doing, and who you share it with. Be intentional with your moments. They are one thing you never get back. If you are ready to take control of your life and allow God to use you by creating the life He planned for you, this is the book for you!
Ezekiel's Garden 47:12: "2 Fruit trees of all kinds will grow on both banks of the river. Their leaves will not wither, nor will their fruit fail. Every month they will bear fruit, because the water from the sanctuary flows to them. Their fruit will serve for food and their leaves for healing."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jaime Wieland's new book is an invaluable resource for readers aspiring to maintain their Christian principals while succeeding in business.
