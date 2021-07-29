MEADVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Why Does My Skin Color Matter? Experiencing Racism as a Young Boy during the Late 1950s through the 1960s": a candid reflection on both joyful and traumatic events of his childhood. "Why Does My Skin Color Matter? Experiencing Racism as a Young Boy during the Late 1950s through the 1960s" is the creation of published author James E. Puckett, Sr., a retired Chief Warrant Officer with the US Army who served for twenty-five years before embarking on a second, eighteen-year career in his local public school system as an education assistant and security guard. James earned a master's degree in pastoral counseling with concentrations in crisis intervention and child and family brief therapy from Liberty Theological Seminary at Liberty University, and now resides in Knoxville, Tennessee with his wife, Brenda.
The author shares, "We all have a past that we sometimes try to forget. When a situation arises that reminds us of our past, we must not allow it to dictate our future but somehow use our past experiences to propel us to do better.
As our society deals with issues of racism and hate between people of different races, gender, and ethnicity groups, it brings back memories of my childhood while living as a Black person in the mid-1950s and the 1960s. In this book, I highlight some of the events I personally experienced, others that were told to me by reliable sources, and some are fictional to give the reader a snapshot of what it was like being born and living during these times.
The stories I tell in this book draws the contrast between two small boys of different skin colors and how they didn't allow the color of their skin to affect their friendship and the comparison between two different sets of parents who taught their children to love people of all skin colors and treat others the way you would want to be treated.
Sometimes our past leaves bruises and wounds that cannot be healed by us alone, but with God's help, we can heal over time."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James E. Puckett, Sr.'s new book is a stirring tale of true friendship amid the racism and division of 1950s and 1960s America.
