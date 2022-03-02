WALLINGFORD, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James Freeman, who founded the Chamber Orchestra First Editions and works as its artistic director and conductor, has completed his new book "Making Music Together: From Tanglewood to Boston to Philadelphia and Beyond": a charming and engaging autobiographical story of Freeman's life and career as a musician as he traveled all over the world with his fellow musician wife and friends.
Freeman begins his story, "Despite the fact that our musical roots remain in Boston where we came of age, for the last fifty years we have been Philadelphians, and our musical and social experiences have largely been focused on that city's activities. The following chapters, rarely in chronological order, trace the various paths of our lives, sometimes in detail with connected stories, sometimes very loosely. I want to begin in medias res, as it were, because that is where we first met."
"Dottie Kidney and I knew each other very slightly at Tanglewood during the summers of 1958 and 1959. She was already a star oboe player in the Division I Orchestra in 1958. She still often recalls the thrill of spending the summers in that extraordinary environment, as well as one painfully embarrassing moment of total silence while Charles Munch, the conductor of the Boston Symphony, waited patiently for her during a rehearsal, as she tiptoed off the stage to collect her forgotten first oboe part from the audience seats."
Published by Page Publishing, James Freeman's engaging tale covers not only the author's professional tours but also the couple's families, children, and even their dogs. As Freeman now says, "Sometimes the kids babysat the dogs, sometimes the dogs babysat the kids." Readers will gain keen insight into the lives of classical musicians, and truly understand how music can connect people in ways nothing else can.
