MEADVILLE, Pa., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Notes from the Old Testament": an insightful and edifying commentary and study guide to each of the 39 books of the Old Testament. "Notes from the Old Testament" is the creation of published author, James Henderson.
Henderson writes: "The notes taken from the thirty-nine books of the Old Testament; includes summarized notes, biblical definitions, question-and-answer sessions at the end of each book. The contents of all of my notes came from the following Bibles: King James Version, American Standard, and the New Translation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Henderson's new book is a wonderfully well-written and readable commentary on the main points covered in each of the 39 books of the Old Testament.
Using accessible exposition in combination with question-and-answer sections to consolidate comprehension, Henderson's book is an outstandingly useful learning tool for both biblical scholars and readers simply looking for a more concise and easily digestible summary of the Biblical canon.
View a synopsis of "Notes from the Old Testament" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Notes from the Old Testament" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Notes from the Old Testament", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
