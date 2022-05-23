Recent release "The Judas Triangle" from Page Publishing author James J. Boudon is a spellbinding new volume in the Cavalry series pitting the small but resourceful crime-solving organization against the otherworldly dangers of a powerful futuristic thief and a mystical stone with untold power to affect the lives of all who touch it. Percy and Lavert must find and neutralize the source of their power before the damage they can inflict spirals out of control.
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James J. Boudon, a graduate of the University of Rochester with a degree in English who wrote his first short story while he was still in the fourth grade, has since penned numerous poems, song lyrics, a comic book, a novella, and enjoys tennis and golf and hiking amid the untamed hills and forests surrounding his home in rural Pennsylvania, has completed his new book "The Judas Triangle": a gripping and potent continuation of his exciting Cavalry series that keeps the pages turning until the dramatic conclusion.
Lightning Lord: A mysterious thief appears at a museum robbery garbed like a medieval druid. This "monk" exhibits a Zeus-like ability to summon thunderbolts from the heavens. Shortly thereafter, a beautiful woman approaches Calvary. This alluring stranger says that she's traveled back in time to aid in capturing the "lightning burglar." Julia Percy and her team are soon caught up in a web of betrayal and deceit, where nothing is as it seems, and few people are who they claim to be.
Lifestone: William Lavert has, meanwhile, gone off alone to confront a separate crisis. At a secluded cabin in the Colorado Rockies, he hopes to find the answer for why certain individuals, including his sister, have begun aging rapidly after encountering a mystical stone tablet.
Limbo: These two disparate cases conspire to set Percy and Lavert upon a fateful collision course where either they'll fall madly in love, or else wind up killing each other.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Cavalry: The Judas Triangle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
