PORT ALLEGANY, Pa., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James J. Boudon, a graduate of the University of Rochester with a degree in English, has completed his new book "Calvary: Into the Crucible": a thrilling and engaging story of one young woman's quest to protect the world and her friends.
"At sixteen, Julia Percy is told she's destined to save the world from some obscure yet impending calamity," writes Boudon. "Julia thinks this prophecy is a huge cosmic blunder but submits to ten years of intensive preparation on a paradisiacal planet named Illyria. Now returned to Earth, she faces her first challenge as leader of a group of talented young people who call themselves Calvary."
Boudon continues, "A wraithlike assassin called Banshee has targeted three agents of the Global Peace Federation. These GPF officers have obtained information which, if decoded, could lead to the Banshee's apprehension. But when the first agent of this trio is murdered by the assassin, Calvary's help is enlisted to safeguard the remaining duo."
Published by Page Publishing, James J. Boudon's captivating tale will take readers on a fantastic journey full of inventive settings and an incredible cast of characters. Julie finds the Banshee to be a tougher enemy than she anticipated and is soon faced with the impossible choice of sacrificing her freedom or her life in order to save Calvary and her friends. Readers will be on the edge of their seat with each turn of the page, desperate to find out what happens next.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Calvary: Into the Crucible" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
