PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Janet E. Brodie, a speech pathologist who spent a majority of her professional career providing communication support to children in schools, has completed her new book "The Black Sky: Songs to Black Excellence": a gripping and potent collection of poetry aimed at celebrating black excellency.
Published by Page Publishing, Janet E. Brodie's beautifully crafted book is a collection of poetry and songs that honors the black experience in America. The poems tell the story of the struggles and victories of African Americans in their centuries-long quest for equal rights. The poems also focus on the history and achievements of civil rights leaders, writers, and scientists. This book is a testament to the strength, ingenuity, creativity, and brilliance of black people across the country.
Readers who wish to experience this commanding work can purchase "The Black Sky: Songs to Black Excellence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
